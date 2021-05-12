Martha Hughes’ ‘Setups’ at Greasewood Gallery

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Greasewood Gallery at the Hotel Paisano is exhibiting paintings from Martha Hughes current series of works, Setups, courtesy of Rule Gallery, through July 31.

In the world of high-tech, a setup is a specific configuration of a set of components. Components of different setups vary according to the configuration required. The non-objective paintings in the Setups series are based on this concept, with variations of visual elements of simple shapes and pure colors creating dynamic interplays of positive and negative spaces.

Martha Hughes is an artist whose diverse works reflect a wide range of interests, including the natural world, history, archeology, psychology and technology. Her early life was spent in the Texas Panhandle where she accompanied her archeologist father and journalist mother on their travels across the Southwest and acquired a love of landscape, reading and art. She began exhibiting her artwork in her early teens and was awarded a scholarship to pursue a degree in art at Arizona State University. She eventually obtained a BFA in Studio Art from the University of Texas at Austin in 1973.

While based in Austin –– and for several years in Massachusetts –– Hughes worked in the high-tech industry and took postgraduate courses in creativity, literature and film at UT’s American Studies department. She also took courses in printmaking at Flatbed Press and continued to create and exhibit her artwork. During these years, her work was represented by galleries in several states and acquired by numerous private collectors.

In 2004 Hughes moved to Marfa, where she currently works from her studio on Oak Street. Marfans may be familiar with one of her works, “Timelapse,” comprising 54 paintings of her kitchen table, which was acquired by the Lannan Foundation and was on view for some years at the house where receptions for the foundation’s Residency Fellowship recipients are held. She has also had solo shows at Marfa Book Co. and in the lobby of Marfa Clinic. While in Marfa she has also owned and operated two art galleries, HWY 90 Gallery and Marfa Works on Paper, which exhibited the work of artists from Marfa and across the U.S. Her work is currently represented in Marfa and Denver by Rule Gallery.

Greasewood Gallery is located in the Hotel Paisano on the corner of Highland and Texas Streets. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.