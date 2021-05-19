As school comes to a close, Marfa Shorthorns win accolades 

By Big Bend Sentinel

The all-district honors in softball were announced last week. Alexis Gonzalez was named the 2021 Utility Player of the Year. Odalys Chacon got First Team Catcher. Charlize Martinez and Emily Hernandez both earned Second Team All-District. Honorable mentions went to Lesly Torres and Aundrea Torres. In related news, the Marfa Junior Shorthorns placed third in their recent softball tournament in Van Horn.

“We are so proud of our students. They work hard in the classroom and in sports and that is reflected in the post-district honors.” said Marfa Jr./Sr. High School Principal Allison Scott.

Over in football, Levi Hinojos has been selected to participate in the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association All-Star game later in July. Hinojos is the first all-star Shorthorn participant since the school joined the six-man football league. Scott said, “Levi’s selection is indeed an honor. We are all so proud of him.”

“Levi is the first all star selection in over 15 year. He was a major offensive and defensive player for us. He’s been playing football for us since he was in 6th grade,” said Linda Ojeda, Marfa ISD’s sports director. Ojeda said she felt like the coaching staff really did a good job throughout the season putting the team’s football players in specific positions to put forth their best talent. “We’re really excited he’s going to be representing Marfa. It’s a big step for us in our transition for 11-man to 6-man football,” she said.