Valentine Student Council Year-End Tri

By Big Bend Sentinel

VALENTINE –– Last week members of the Valentine ISD student council –– including Darren Baeza, Claudia Figueroa, Samantha Kuhlman, Jordan Miller, Miguel Ramirez, Mickey Siddiq and Garry Webb, with sponsors Debbie Engle and Karen Brownfield –– loaded the school van and headed for New Orleans for their year-end trip.

Among many other planned activities, they have enjoyed visiting The National WWII Museum, dinner at Bourbon House Seafood Restaurant, a carriage ride on the Riverwalk, an airboat swamp tour, and the Walking Ghost Vampire Tour through the French Quarter. They also enjoyed a riverboat jazz dinner cruise down the Mississippi River. The students return today.