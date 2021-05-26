County seeks public input to update Hazard Mitigation Plan

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO COUNTY – The Presidio County Office of Emergency Management in collaboration with the Rio Grande Council of Governments are in the process of updating the FY 2015-2020 Presidio County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The plan helps mitigate risks the county faces by having the public and local officials discuss and point out potential hazards the area faces, and then seeks to control or prevent the risks entirely.

Presidio County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Mitschke requested that the public answer a short four to six minute survey. Mitschke emphasized that survey participants should provide input based on their personal experience “on an individual basis,” rather than discussing things they have heard about secondhand.

The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N2TQ6RM and open to any county resident.

Mitigation is most effective when it is based on a comprehensive, long-term plan that is developed before a disaster occurs. The purpose of mitigation planning is to identify local policies and actions that can be implemented over the long term to reduce risk and future losses from hazards. These mitigation policies and actions are identified based on an assessment of hazards, vulnerabilities and risks and the participation of a wide range of stakeholders and the public in the planning process.