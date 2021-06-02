Do not miss the June 7 deadline if you want to protest your property tax appraisal increase!

By Laura Tucker

PRESIDIO COUNTY – If you own property in Presidio County, you may have received a “2021 Notice of Appraised Value” in the mail from the Presidio County Appraisal District. This is not junk mail. This notice tells you how much the tax office thinks your property is worth. This information is important because your taxes will go up if the tax office thinks your property value has increased from the year before.

What happens if you do not protest the appraisal value?

Your taxes may go up. It will depend on what kinds of exemptions you have on file.

Should you protest?

You have the right to protest. If you have not been able to afford to maintain your home, then the house may not be worth what the tax office says it is worth.

What is the deadline to protest?

The deadline for Presidio County is June 7. This is because notices were mailed on May 6, and the deadline is 30 days after that. If you did not get your notice until much later, you may have good cause to file the protest late, but you should try to meet the June 7 deadline.

How do you file a protest?

The form was mailed with the notice and it is fairly simple to fill out. If you lost it, you can find another copy from the appraisal district or on the website here:

http://www.presidiocad.org/index.php/Form

You can file the protest at the appraisal district office or by mailing it. Be sure it is postmarked before June 7 or delivered on that day.

What happens after you file a protest?

After you file a protest, you are going to get a notice in the mail that tells you the date and time of your hearing. While you are waiting, start putting together evidence to show why you think your home’s appraisal value is too high. For example, take photos of the inside of the house that show where it needs repairs or improvements. If there are repairs that are needed, you can get estimates for the repairs or for remodeling from local contractors.

Sometimes there will be informal negotiations with the appraisal district office after you file a protest. The appraisal district office may offer a different appraisal value, which is a settlement which you can accept or reject. If you accept the settlement, then you will not have a hearing. If you do not agree with the amount they offer, then you will have a hearing. You may be able to get the chief appraiser to change their mind even without a hearing. You can do this by providing the information that you gathered to the appraisal office to see if they will change the amount. Sometimes you can reach a settlement. If you can’t reach an agreement, you will have the chance to present your arguments and evidence to a group of local citizens who make up the “appraisal review board,” or ARB. The ARB can then order the appraisal district to change the taxable value of your property based on the evidence they consider at the hearing.

Laura Tucker is an Equal Justice Works Fellow and the Richard L. Tate Rural Justice Fellow, sponsored by the Texas Access to Justice Foundation, in the Alpine office at Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc. TRLA provides free civil legal services in a variety of areas. To apply for services, call 888-988-9996.

—–

¡No se pierda la fecha límite del 7 de junio si desea protestar por el aumento a la tasación del impuesto a la propiedad!

Si posee una propiedad en el condado de Presidio, es posible que haya recibido ya un “Aviso de valor de tasación 2021” por correo de la oficina del Distrito de tasación del condado de Presidio. Por favor no lo considere como correo basura. Este aviso le dice cuánto la oficina de impuestos cree que vale su propiedad. Esta información es importante porque sus impuestos subirán si la oficina de impuestos cree que el valor de su propiedad ha aumentado con respecto al año anterior.

¿Qué pasa si no protesta por el valor de tasación?

Sus impuestos pueden incrementar. Dependerá de los tipos de exenciones que tenga presentados.

¿Debería protestar?

Usted tiene derecho a protestar. Si no ha podido costear el mantenimiento de su casa, es posible que la casa no valga lo que la oficina de impuestos dice que vale.

¿Cuál es la fecha límite para protestar?

La fecha límite para el condado de Presidio es el 7 de junio. Esto se debe a que los avisos se enviaron por correo el 6 de mayo y la fecha límite es 30 días después de eso. Si no recibió su notificación hasta mucho más tarde, es posible que tenga una buena razón para presentar la protesta tarde, pero debe tratar aun así de cumplir con la fecha límite del 7 de junio.

¿Cómo se presenta una protesta?

El formulario se envió por correo con el aviso y es bastante sencillo de completar. Si lo perdió, puede encontrar otra copia en el distrito de tasaciones o en el sitio web aquí: http://www.presidiocad.org/index.php/Form

Puede presentar la protesta en la oficina del distrito de tasaciones o enviarla por correo postal. Asegúrese de que tenga el matasellos anterior al 7 de junio o que se entregue a más tardar ese día.

¿Qué sucede después de presentar una protesta?

Después de presentar una protesta, recibirá un aviso por correo que le informará la fecha y hora de su audiencia. Mientras espera, comience a reunir pruebas para demostrar por qué cree que el valor de tasación de su casa es demasiado alto. Por ejemplo, tome fotografías del interior de la casa que muestren dónde necesita reparaciones o mejoras. Si hay reparaciones necesarias, puede obtener presupuestos para las reparaciones o para la remodelación de compañías o contratistas locales.

En ocasiones, se darán negociaciones informales con la oficina del distrito de tasaciones después de presentar una protesta. La oficina del distrito de tasaciones puede ofrecer un valor de tasación diferente, que es un acuerdo que puede ya sea aceptar o rechazar. Si acepta el acuerdo, no tendrá una audiencia. Si no está de acuerdo con la cantidad que ofrecen, tendrá una audiencia. Es posible que pueda hacer que el jefe de tasaciones cambie de opinión incluso sin una audiencia. Puede hacer esto proporcionando la información que reunió a la oficina de tasaciones para ver si cambiarán la cantidad. En algunas veces podrá llegar a un acuerdo. Si no puede llegar a un acuerdo, tendrá la oportunidad de presentar sus argumentos y pruebas a un grupo de ciudadanos locales que integran la “junta de revisión de tasaciones” o ARB. Luego, la ARB puede ordenar al distrito de tasaciones que cambie el valor imponible de su propiedad según la evidencia que considere en la audiencia.

Laura Tucker es miembro de Equal Justice Works y Richard L. Tate Rural Justice, patrocinado por la Fundación de Acceso a la Justicia del estado de Texas en la oficina de Alpine en Texas. RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc. / TRLA brinda servicios legales civiles gratuitos en una variedad de áreas. Para solicitar estos servicios, comuníquese al teléfono 888-988-9996.