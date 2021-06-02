Museum of the Big Bend announces new exhibit: ‘At Night at the Museum of the Big Bend’

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE – At Night is a 50-image exhibition, juried by renowned night photographer Lance Keimig, spotlighting one of our greatest natural resources — the dark sky — while also building awareness about light pollution and its disruption of wildlife and ecological balances when the dark sky is impaired. Works by Marfa, Presidio and Terlingua high school students will be on exhibit as well. At Night is made possible through grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts and a partnership with Fujifilm.

The show runs from June 11 to September 3 and is presented in partnership with McDonald Observatory, Big Bend Conservation Alliance, Globe at Night and Texas Master Naturalist. A family-friendly opening reception will be held June 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., and June 12 will be the Alpine Photo Weekend Symposium at the Museum of the Big Bend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for Alpine Photo Weekend is $10 per person.

The Museum of the Big Bend is free for members, children under 12 and current SRSU students, staff and faculty with current ID. The Museum of the Big Bend is located at Entrance 4 on the campus of Sul Ross State University. To make a donation to enable the MoBB to continue the tradition of excellent and educational exhibits for the community and visitors from around the world or to learn more about At Night, visit www.museumofthebigbend.com or call 432-837-8145.