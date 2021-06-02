Schools

The Rotary Club of Marfa awards $11,000 in student scholarships

Photo courtesy of Rotary Club of Marfa / Rotary Club of Marfa scholarship recipients from left to right are: Catching Marginot, Bryanna Bentley, John Aguero and Zach Gomez. Not pictured is the C. K. (Chuck) Stephenson Memorial Scholarship recipient Valentine ISD student Samantha Kuhlman.
By Big Bend Sentinel

June 2, 2021 226 PM

The Rotary Club of Marfa is pleased to announce that, with the approval of a grant from Rotary District 5520, the club will be awarding one $3,000 student scholarship this year in addition to scholarships funded by the Marfa club’s own fundraising efforts.

The club is awarding four additional $2,000 scholarships. The club selected Marfa High School student Henry Catching Marginot as the recipient of the $3,000 award. The $2,000 scholarships have been awarded to Marfa High School students John Aguero, Bryanna Bentley and Zach Gomez. The C. K. (Chuck) Stephenson Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Valentine ISD student Samantha Kuhlman.

The club supports the youth of Marfa as one of our most important community projects. “We would like to thank all the citizens and businesses in Marfa who have purchased raffle tickets, participated in our golf tournament and have supported the Rotary Club in this community for almost 100 years,” said a spokesperson for the rotary club.

