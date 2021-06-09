By Big Bend Sentinel

Alonzo Barriga, 65, of Presidio, passed away on May 26, 2021, in Midland, Texas. He was born on January 28, 1956, in Presidio, Texas, to Ramon and Amelia Barriga. He married Julia Manriquez Barriga on March 1, 2016, at 7:20 a.m. in Midland, Texas.

He worked as a CDL truck driver for F. Vuelvas Trucking for three years. He was involved in the prison ministry and loved ministering the Word of God to everyone he encountered. Alonzo especially loved meeting and talking to people about his life experiences. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, Barbecuing, reading and dancing. He loved his dog Kitana. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed but not forgotten.

Alonzo is preceded in death by: his parents, Ramon and Amelia Barriga; sisters Margarita Manriquez and Esther Barriga; brothers Agustin Barriga, Wilfredo Barriga, Jesus Barriga and Daniel Barriga Alonzo.

He is survived by: his loving wife, Julia Manriquez Barriga; his children, Stacy and Ruben Lopez; stepchildren Sebastian Sanchez (Stephanie), Severina Sanchez (Naomi), Marcos Sanchez (Flora), Angel Sanchez; and grandchildren Alaneece, Aaron, Analiya and Aundru Ray Lopez, Juan III, Felicity, Gabriela Sanchez, Ethanial Galvan, Sebastian Sanchez II, Maliny Gaona and Navaya Sanchez. He is also survived by brothers and sisters Rosa Mendoza, Senaida Sanchez, Ramon Barriga Jr. (Kathryn), Adan Barriga (Diane), Antonieta Sotelo (Cuco), as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

The family of Alonzo Barriga wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Home Hospice; sisters-in-law Mariana Manriquez, Rose Mary Sanchez, Josie Madrid; daughter Stacy Barriga Lopez; son-in-law Ruben Lopez; and family and friends.