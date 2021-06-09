Merced Carrillo

By Big Bend Sentinel

On May 24, 2021, our beloved mother Merced, with family by her side, passed into Heaven. She was greeted by her loving mother, whom she never knew, and by her brothers and father.

Merced was born on September 8, 1934, in Marfa, Texas, to Santos (Saldana) Cortez and Carlos Cortez. She attended Blackwell School in Marfa. She was a faithful Catholic and loved being a Guadalupana. She attended Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church faithfully. Our mother was a longtime member, servant of Accion Catolica and enjoyed having her prayer meetings.

Merced met and married our father, Juan Carrillo Sr. and were together for 63 years. Out of this union came five children. She was a very strong woman and hard worker who loved her family, devoted to taking care of us and also helping to take care of her grandchildren. She was the kindest, most loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She did not know the meaning of “no” and would do anything for all. She had the biggest heart and kindness for all animals.

Our beautiful mother will be greatly missed, but it gives us comfort that she is no longer in pain, that she is in the loving arms of her mother and our Lord Jesus Christ. We love and miss you terribly, Mamacita, Con Todo Mi Corazon!

Merced was preceded in death by her parents, Santos (Saldana) Cortez and Carlos Cortez Sr.; her brothers, Armando (her twin), Abundio and Arnulfo Cortez; grandfather, Maximiliano Cortez; and her fur babies, Ruby and Bowzer.

Those left behind to honor and cherish Merced’s life are her children, Mary Alice Mendoza of Crane; Gracie Carrillo; Juan Carrillo Jr. and wife Virginia of Alpine; Valentina Hernandez and husband Armando of Crane; Robert Carrillo and wife Kathy of San Antonio.

Grandchildren include Joe Mendoza and wife Stacie of Crane; Nadynn N. Sendejo and husband Rick of San Antonio; Angel Carrillo and wife Brittany of San Antonio; Robert Rodriguez and wife Vanessa of Alpine; Patrick Carrillo and wife Letty of Alpine; James Carrillo and wife Everie of San Antonio; Christopher Carrillo of Alpine; Gina, Veronica, and AJ Hernandez of Crane; Erika H. Bennett and husband Justin of Seattle, Washington; Robbie Carrillo and wife Nathalia of San Antonio; Celia Carrillo and Eliza Carillo of San Antonio.

Great-grandchildren include Viera Mendoza; Tristan, Alana and Isla Isabella Sendejo; Remington Carrillo; Phillip, Arianna and Dylan Castillo; Andrew, Alexis, Dominic and Hope Rodriguez; David Hernandez; and Roman Carrillo.

She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.