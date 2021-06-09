Scholarships awarded to 2021 graduates of Marfa High School 

By Big Bend Sentinel

CMC Business Scholarship

$1,000 – Dedrick Campos

$1,000 – Jose Angel Martinez

Kirr Family Scholarship

$1,000 – Jesus Ortiz-Sanchez

Ex-Shorthorn Group of El Paso

$2,092.50 – Bryanna Bentley

$2,092.50 – Levi Hinojos

Cindy Hibbitts Memorial Scholarship

$500 – John Aguero

Marfa PTO

$500 – Zach Gomez

Brit Webb Memorial Scholarship

$500 – Levi Hinojos

Band Booster Scholarship

$500 – Bryanna Bentley

Marfa Live Arts Scholarship

$1,250 – John Aguero

$1,250 – Catching Marginot

$1,250 – Andrea Torres

$1,250 – Nia Gallegos

Ernest Chavez Memorial Golf Scholarship

$750 – John Aguero

$750 – Zach Gomez

The Judd Foundation

$1,500 – Jose Martinez

Pfeifer Scholarship

$5,000 – Catching Marginot

$5,000 – Brooks Marginot

$5,000 – Charles Marginot

Marion Financial Corporation Tom Edens Scholarship

$7,500 – John Aguero

Marfa Youth Baseball Association

$250 – Andrea Torres

$250 – Levi Hinojos

Marfa Rotary Club

$3,000 – Catching Marginot

$2,000 – John Aguero

$2,000 – Bryanna Bentley

$2,000 – Zach Gomez

MISD Local Scholarship

$1,000 – Andrea Torres

Marfa National Bank

$600 – Valedictorian – John Aguero

$400 – Salutatorian – Brooks Marginot

$350 – Saul Lozano

Bend Bend Sector Morale, Welfare and Recreation Association Scholarship.

$500 – Christian Davis

Sul Ross State University Presidential Scholarship

$3,000 – Bryanna Bentley

State of Texas Highest-Ranking Graduate award

Tuition to the college of their choice for both semesters of the first regular session immediately following the student’s high school graduation – John Aguero