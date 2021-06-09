Scholarships awarded to 2021 graduates of Marfa High School 

June 9, 2021 333 PM
CMC Business Scholarship
$1,000 – Dedrick Campos
$1,000 – Jose Angel Martinez
Kirr Family Scholarship
$1,000 – Jesus Ortiz-Sanchez
Ex-Shorthorn Group of El Paso
$2,092.50 – Bryanna Bentley
$2,092.50 – Levi Hinojos
Cindy Hibbitts Memorial Scholarship
$500 – John Aguero
Marfa PTO
$500 – Zach Gomez
Brit Webb Memorial Scholarship
$500 – Levi Hinojos
Band Booster Scholarship
$500 – Bryanna Bentley
Marfa Live Arts Scholarship
$1,250 – John Aguero
$1,250 – Catching Marginot
$1,250 – Andrea Torres
$1,250 – Nia Gallegos
Ernest Chavez Memorial Golf Scholarship
$750 – John Aguero
$750 – Zach Gomez
The Judd Foundation
$1,500 – Jose Martinez
Pfeifer Scholarship
$5,000 – Catching Marginot
$5,000 – Brooks Marginot
$5,000 – Charles Marginot
Marion Financial Corporation Tom Edens Scholarship
$7,500 – John Aguero
Marfa Youth Baseball Association
$250 – Andrea Torres
$250 – Levi Hinojos
Marfa Rotary Club
$3,000 – Catching Marginot
$2,000 – John Aguero
$2,000 – Bryanna Bentley
$2,000 – Zach Gomez
MISD Local Scholarship
$1,000 – Andrea Torres
Marfa National Bank
$600 – Valedictorian – John Aguero
$400 – Salutatorian – Brooks Marginot
$350 – Saul Lozano
Bend Bend Sector Morale, Welfare and Recreation Association Scholarship.
$500 – Christian Davis
Sul Ross State University Presidential Scholarship
$3,000 – Bryanna Bentley
State of Texas Highest-Ranking Graduate award
Tuition to the college of their choice for both semesters of the first regular session immediately following the student’s high school graduation – John Aguero