Scholarships awarded to 2021 graduates of Marfa High School 

By Big Bend Sentinel

June 9, 2021 333 PM

CMC Business Scholarship

$1,000 – Dedrick Campos

$1,000 – Jose Angel Martinez

 Kirr Family Scholarship 

$1,000 – Jesus Ortiz-Sanchez

 Ex-Shorthorn Group of El Paso

$2,092.50 – Bryanna Bentley

$2,092.50 – Levi Hinojos

Cindy Hibbitts Memorial Scholarship

$500 – John Aguero

 Marfa PTO 

$500 – Zach Gomez

 Brit Webb Memorial Scholarship

$500 – Levi Hinojos

 Band Booster Scholarship 

$500 – Bryanna Bentley

 Marfa Live Arts Scholarship 

$1,250 – John Aguero

$1,250 – Catching Marginot

$1,250 – Andrea Torres

$1,250 – Nia Gallegos

 Ernest Chavez Memorial Golf Scholarship

$750 – John Aguero

$750 – Zach Gomez

The Judd Foundation

$1,500 – Jose Martinez

 Pfeifer Scholarship

$5,000 – Catching Marginot

$5,000 – Brooks Marginot

$5,000 – Charles Marginot

Marion Financial Corporation Tom Edens Scholarship

$7,500 – John Aguero

 Marfa Youth Baseball Association 

$250 – Andrea Torres

$250 – Levi Hinojos

 Marfa Rotary Club

$3,000 – Catching Marginot

$2,000 – John Aguero

$2,000 – Bryanna Bentley

$2,000 – Zach Gomez

 MISD Local Scholarship 

$1,000 – Andrea Torres

 Marfa National Bank

$600 – Valedictorian – John Aguero

$400 – Salutatorian – Brooks Marginot

$350 – Saul Lozano

 Bend Bend Sector Morale, Welfare and Recreation Association Scholarship.

$500 – Christian Davis

 Sul Ross State University Presidential Scholarship 

$3,000 – Bryanna Bentley

State of Texas Highest-Ranking Graduate award

Tuition to the college of their choice for both semesters of the first regular session immediately following the student’s high school graduation – John Aguero

