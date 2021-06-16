Balmorhea State Park pool reopens June 26

By Big Bend Sentinel

TOYAHVALE — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is excited to announce that the spring-fed swimming pool and day-use area at Balmorhea State Park will reopen to the public on June 26. The pool and day use areas only will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. or sunset, whichever comes first. Light construction is still ongoing in the pool area, so the public is asked to remain vigilant.

Day passes are now available for purchase on the Texas State Parks Online Reservations Center but are limited: tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/park-reservation-information/reservations

Day passes can be purchased up to 30 days in advance. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase passes in advance online before driving to the park. Upon entering the park, visitors will present their reservation receipts at the park headquarters and receive wrist bands to wear when entering the pool and day-use areas.

Light construction is still ongoing in the pool area and the San Solomon Courts, campground, and cienegas remain closed to the visiting public. Once a completion date for these projects has been determined, an announcement will be made on the TPWD website.