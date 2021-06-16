By Big Bend Sentinel

Funeral services for Catarino “Reno” Valverde Escobedo Jr., 60, of Seminole, Texas, were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Jose De Dios Gonzalez officiating, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole.

Reno passed away June 5, 2021, in Big Spring, Texas.

He was born March 17, 1961, in Marfa, Texas, to Catarino F. Sr. and Mary Lou Valverde Escobedo. Reno graduated from Seminole High School in 1979. He then went on to welding school at New Mexico Junior College. Reno married Sylvia Galindo on June 26, 1982, in Seminole. He retired after 37 years with Mobil Pipeline, now Centurion Pipeline, and was currently employed with SCS Technologies as a certified welding inspector.

Reno enjoyed outdoor grilling, was an avid motorcycle rider with his friends and loved being with his daughters and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Escobedo.

Reno is survived by his wife, Sylvia Escobedo, of Seminole; daughters Rebecca Escobedo of Big Spring, Laura and husband Cody Jones of Amarillo, and Catherine Escobedo of San Angelo; grandchildren Georgia Pena and Luke Jones; parents Catarino and Mary Lou Escobedo of Seminole; sisters Delma Gusman and Norma Medina; along with numerous nieces and nephews.