Groundbreaking set for McCoy Building at Sul Ross’ Museum of the Big Bend

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — Work will begin this summer to construct the Miriam and Emmett McCoy Building at the Museum of the Big Bend on the Sul Ross State University campus — creating more educational and outreach opportunities at the museum, which is dedicated to the culture, history and nature of the region.

The museum expansion is made possible by a $5 million gift –– the largest in Sul Ross history — last year by the McCoy family to construct a new complex that will nearly double the size of the 84-year-old museum. The family owns McCoy’s Building Supply and operates McCoy Remme Ranches in Far West Texas.

The Texas State University System (of which Sul Ross is a member) last week hired Spartan Construction of El Paso as the general contractor, clearing the way for groundbreaking this month, with a target completion date of September 2022. Spartan is a diversified general contractor that supports and services civil and commercial building needs throughout the Southwest.

“Our family is very excited for the construction of the new museum building to begin. It will be a beautiful and important addition to campus,” said Brian McCoy, CEO of McCoy’s Building Supply and a board member of the Emmett & Miriam McCoy Foundation. “Our support of the Museum of the Big Bend began many years ago with a gift from my parents, Emmett and Miriam McCoy. My mother’s recent gift is evidence of our ongoing commitment to the museum and Sul Ross State University, and her special tribute to our late father.”

Sul Ross President Pete P. Gallego said the project is vital to the campus and Far West Texas.

“The Big Bend region is central to the history, culture and environment of Texas, the U.S. and Mexico. The incredible generosity of the McCoy family allows us to share that story with our community and the world and elevates Sul Ross as a center of learning, research and public engagement,” Gallego said. “We are grateful to the McCoys for their support and are committed to honoring their wishes and fulfilling their vision.”

The university has secured another $2.5 million in gifts towards the $10.5 million project, and is actively raising the rest of the funding. The project is being designed by Austin architects Page, Southerland, Page.

The new 12,100 square foot Miriam and Emmett McCoy Building will connect to the museum’s historic 1937 building. It will feature a permanent gallery for El Pasoan Tom Lea’s classic Western beef cattle paintings, a temporary gallery for rotating exhibits, and exhibit space to highlight the collections and research from Sul Ross State University departments. It will include space for the museum’s growing collections of early Texas art and Mexican folk art.

The new building will also include a cultural center for meetings and events, with an outdoor observation deck and gathering area highlighting the views of the Davis Mountains.

The expansion begins just months after the museum received a separate $750,000 Infrastructure and Capacity Building grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to update the existing building, including HVAC and security systems. The Miriam and Emmett McCoy Building will be connected to the existing building by the new Marilyn Ann Caldwell Welcome Center funded by members of Texas’ Clifton and Shirley Caldwell family.