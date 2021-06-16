June 17 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

As most rural Texans know, Texas continues to lead the nation in the number of uninsured and rural hospital closings. But more specifically, we lead the nation in the number of uninsured children and maternal mortality rates.

As the biennial session of the Legislature convened in January of this year, we had high hopes that the Republican leadership, including the five Republican physician legislators, would work with Democrats to find a solution to the healthcare crisis that is impacting all of Texas. Sadly, Medicaid expansion, the one issue that would have immediately alleviated several healthcare problems and would have automatically increased the number of insured Texans, did not even get a hearing.

Medicaid expansion became a political issue during the Obama administration, but since then has never been considered because many Republican primary voters oppose government helping the working poor and less fortunate. Ironically, most of the GOP primary voters (that oppose Medicaid expansion), are white, older, wealthy and with private health insurance.

Medicaid expansion would focus on people with jobs but who cannot afford the outrageously high monthly premiums. For a young couple with two kids — the sum of daycare costs, a house payment, two car payments (so both parents can commute to work), high utility payments and other expenses, it’s impossible to afford a $1,500 – $2,000 monthly health insurance payment. As a result, they take the chance that there will be no major health issues or accidents for their family. They also use emergency rooms for routine care, facilities that are the most expensive part of a hospital system for treatment.

Every member of the Texas Legislature that opposes Medicaid expansion has taxpayer subsidized health insurance for themselves and their families. I am a firm believer that our healthcare crisis would be quickly addressed if all Texans had access to the same healthcare and health insurance subsidies as our state elected officials.

David Marwitz

Marfa

—

Dear Editor,

One of the consistent comments heard in Alpine is that Erik Zimmer was one of the best city managers in a long time, and the manner in which the city council terminated his contract was unacceptable. No reason given. When asked why, council members respond, “No comment.” So much for openness and transparency. You and the majority of the council are clearly not focused on the best interests of Alpine and its residents.

Does city council have the authority? Yes, they do. But those who attended the May 18 meeting, or who watched the video of the council meeting, saw that clearly the actions by the mayor and majority of city council appear to be pre-coordinated outside of the council meeting. If so, that’s against the law.

No Mayor Ramos, there is no vendetta, there is no attempt to control city council, and how dare you imply that it’s racism. I’m Native American, have been tribal chairman on my reservation, and have sponsored and led diversity summits for thousands of people. The recall is simply about holding you and council members accountable for an egregious violation of the law and citizen trust, and the significant waste of taxpayer money that will result from your illegal action. While I’m probably more vocal than most on the topic, I am but one of many supporting the recall. Why only you and Martin? The city charter says that the council members from Wards 1 and 3 are not eligible for recall until they have served 6 months. That recall can start in November. Read the Texas law and read the city charter…you might learn something.

Rick Stephens

A Concerned Citizen of Alpine

—

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express profound thanks to the Marfa Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Chief Gary Mitschke and the Fort Davis Fire Department for their efforts last week that resulted in the Marfa House surviving the devastating fire at the Glasscock Building next door. Despite some significant water damage and extensive smoke infiltration, the building appears to be largely intact. Marfa House, constructed in 1892 and operating under that name well into the 20th century, is one of Marfa’s oldest buildings and a rare example of a two-story adobe railroad hotel of that era.

Thanks again,

Roger Wilson

Austin and Marfa

President/Sole Member of Marfa House, LLC