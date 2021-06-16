Live performance returns to Sul Ross with ‘Failure: A Love Story’

By Big Bend Sentinel

Sul Ross State University’s theatre program brings live performance back to the Big Bend with Failure: A Love Story by Philip Dawkins. Step into 1928 Chicago and follow the loves and losses of the Fail family in this funny and quirky music-filled tale.

“This sweet play touches on loss and how love and family get us through tough times, which is a fitting show for this past year,” says Director Eva Gil. “The fun part of this live-radio adaptation is how it showcases our BFA students’ talents. We have a Foley artist creating sound effects on the spot every night and five actors creating over 20 characters. It’s a whimsical play.”

Failure: A Love Story runs weekends June 25-27, July 2-3 and July 9-11. There will be no performance July 4. All shows begin at 8 p.m. at the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre in Alpine. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 seniors/children (12 and under), and free to SRSU Campus Community (with ID). Cash or check at door or in advance at the François Fine Arts Building, room 106, on the Sul Ross Campus. For more information or to make reservations, contact the Sul Ross Fine Arts Office at finearts@sulross.edu or call 432-837-8218.

Direction by Eva Gil, Assistant Professor of Theatre; Written by Philip Dawkins; Music Direction by Dr. Andrew Alegría, Assistant Professor of Music; Costume Design by Carolyn Barrientes, Assistant Professor of Theatre; Set and Lighting Design by Ross Fleming, Associate Professor of Theatre; Sound Design by Bret Scott, Associate Professor of Communication, Props Master, Crysty Graves Herrera (Monahans). The cast: Treasure Blackburn (Houston), Avery Callaway (Austin), Crysty Graves Herrera (Monahans), Alyssa Lanahan (El Paso), Emma Morales (Uvalde), Cristian Sanchez (Uvalde). Stage Manager: Yaritza Corona (El Paso), Assistant Director: Olivia Pertuso (Alpine). Crew: Corban Buttars (Lamesa), Isaías Gutierrez (El Paso), and Desiree Rendon (Uvalde).