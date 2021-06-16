Passport to fun: Summer Reading at Marfa Public Library kicks off this Thursday

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The much-anticipated annual Summer Reading program at Marfa Public Library returns this Thursday, June 17, 2021. This summer’s theme is “Passport to … ,” taking intrepid readers on a trip around the world. This year’s featured countries are: Australia, Egypt, Peru, Iceland, France and Japan. To kick things off, a passport office has been created in the library where participants can get their photo taken and receive their official Summer Reading passport.

Points are earned by reading books and logging one’s progress. Participants will receive prizes as they reach different reading benchmarks throughout the six-week program, including raffle tickets for the grand prizes. Prizes include a Le Creuset Dutch oven, lava lamp, Power Wheels dune racer, and more. The more you read, the better your chances to win!

Please visit marfalibrary.readsquared.com to learn more, sign up and start logging your reading.

The library will also create a series of activity bags for ages 3-11 inspired by each country, ready for pick up on Fridays. The bags will have souvenirs and treats from that week’s country, such as koala bear stuffed animals from Australia and matcha Kit-Kat bars from Japan.

Save the date, Saturday, July 31, 2021, for the culminating event, an international extravaganza of food and crafts from the six featured countries, where we will also announce the grand prize winners.

Summer Reading is free and open to all. Marfa Public Library is open to the public Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about Summer Reading: call 432-729-4631, visit marfapubliclibrary.org and follow @marfalibrary on Instagram.