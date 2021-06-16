Undocumented migrants found in box truck

By Big Bend Sentinel

VAN HORN — Last week, Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents were alerted to a human smuggling scheme where 33 undocumented migrants were locked inside a box truck during the late evening. Intervention by Border Patrol agents allowed the people who were suffering from heat-related illnesses to be freed, with 12 people transported to regional hospitals.

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, agents were alerted to suspicious activity related to a possible human-smuggling scheme near the McDonalds restaurant in Van Horn. Agents approached two vehicles, a Dodge Journey and a U-Haul box truck. Upon opening of the cargo space, there were 33 people who were close to perishing due to excessive heat and lack of fresh air in temperatures still hovering near 100 degrees. Border Patrol’s Special Operations Group have trained emergency medical technicians embedded in the unit and were part of the response.

Upon discovery of the situation, SOG members immediately began triage operations to determine who needed transport to regional hospitals and who could be treated on-scene. Over the next few hours 12 patients were transported to regional hospitals while others were evaluated and treated for symptoms of dehydration on-scene. There were no casualties.

All individuals recovered from their heat-related injuries and were processed according to Big Bend Sector protocols. Homeland Security Investigations accepted the case for prosecution.