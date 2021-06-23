By Big Bend Sentinel

Agripino Austria Uniforme, 62 years of age, of Tanauan, Batangas, Philippines, passed away on May 25, 2021, in Presidio, Texas. Rosary was held June 1 at St. Teresa De Jesus Parish Church in Presidio.

Funeral mass was held June 2 at St. Teresa De Jesus Parish Church with the Rev. Mike Alquino officiating. His body was cremated. In the future we will bury him in the Philippines beside his grandparents in order to fulfill his wish.

Agripino Austria Uniforme was born in Tanauan, Batangas, Philippines, to Rosa Austria and Cresenciano Uniforme (deceased) on June 23,1958. He went to school at Tanauan North Central School. He married Atanacia Carandang on October 15,1989, in Immaculate Concepcion Parish Church, Malvar, Batangas. He graduated from Philippine Christian University in Manila, Philippines. He worked for Village Farms for seven years.

Agripino is survived by his wife, Atanacia; sons, Angelo and Anthony; only daughter, Ana Therese; daughter-in-law, Sarai Roel; son-in-law, Jonathan Whisenant; and granddaughters, Adalynn and Amberlynn.

There are not enough words to fully express our heartfelt thanks for sympathy, love and support extended to our family during this time of loss. We deeply appreciate and gratefully acknowledge the kind expression that serves as a great comfort to our family at this difficult time.