By Big Bend Sentinel

Maria Consuelo “Chita” Vique Arnold went to Heaven on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on November 6, 1939, in San Luis de la Paz, Guanajuato, Mexico, to Consuelo Villalpando and Angel Vique. Sister to: Hugo, Juvenal, Angel, Cesar, Armando, Elena, Ofelia, and living: Luis, Juana, Lidia Vique.

She was married to Ray Warrick Arnold, who passed away February 9, 1999.

She is survived by her children Reynaldo, Romelia, Salomon, Jesus, William, Ruben and her twins, Lidia and Sara; grandchildren Celeste, Michelle, Max, Megan, Rebecca, Ruth, Romelia, David, Abraham, Richard, Jasmine, Pochenko, Zachenka, Kenneth, Antonio, Cheyenne, Carlina, Daniel, Kelsey, Natalie, Andrey, Matthew and Luke; and many great-grandchildren, family and friends.