Where to celebrate Independence Day in the Big Bend

By Big Bend Sentinel

TRI-COUNTY – Independence Day celebrations are kicking off this Friday and running through the weekend across the Big Bend area, with different communities offering a variety of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July this year.

While the city of Marfa passed its routine prohibition of fireworks due to the long-standing drought conditions and burn ban in Presidio County, the county commissioners have once again agreed to open up a couple locations in the county that are exceptions to the burn ban rule for Independence Day.

Judge Cinderela Guevara confirmed that residents can set off fireworks at two designated locations, noting that the recent rains have improved the conditions for lighting fireworks. In north county, fireworks can be launched off at Vizcaino Park, east of Marfa on Golf Course Road.

In south county, fireworks will happen at the drag strip on FM 170 west, across the highway from the chili plant. On July 3, drag racers will compete in bracket racing, and –– heads up –– fireworks will shoot off at 10 p.m. Those interested in vending can contact Presidio City Hall to sign up.

Presidio Mayor John Ferguson touted a budget increase that will increase the length and spectacularity of the fireworks show and noted the fire department will be on hand in case of any incident.

In Alpine, the 06 Cowboys baseball team is inviting the public to “celebrate America’s favorite pastime as you celebrate the 4th of July” as the team squares off against the Salina Stockade in a July 3-6 series at Kokernot Field, with 7 p.m. start times and a doubleheader on July 4.

To the north, the Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce will once again host its Coolest Fourth of July event, running Friday through Monday this year. After a pared down showing in 2020, the four-day event promises an onslaught of music, games, festivities and food.

One difference is that this year won’t host the usual firework show, which the Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce had to cancel because of a fireworks shortage. “Our fireworks provider is struggling to meet the needs of their clients this year,” Chamber Director Melissa Henderson told the Jeff Davis County Mountain Dispatch last week. She said other vendors weren’t able to come up with extra this year either, leaving Fort Davis without a show.

Instead, there will be vendors, a ribbon cutting at the historic jailhouse, a Saturday morning parade at 10 a.m., kids’ crafts and games at the courthouse lawn, barbecue and live performances throughout the festival.

Rounding out the weekend of celebrations will be a 5K fun run in Fort Davis on Monday, July 5.