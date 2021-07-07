By Big Bend Sentinel

Glen Perry passed from this earth from natural causes on June 5, 2021, while camping in Northern New Mexico. He was 67 years old. Glen was born on December 8, 1953, in Dallas, Texas, to Arvin Ray and Billie Jo Perry. He attended W.T. White High School and graduated in 1972. He attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in geology in 1976. While at Sul Ross, Glen was a member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity and the Geological Society. Glen began his career as a mud logger, working oil rigs in the Permian Basin and throughout New Mexico. He retired from Suttles Logging Inc. in 2018.

Glen was an avid river runner. Every summer he would take a leave from work so he could float the rivers he loved and add on a few more to his bucket list. He was camping on the banks of the Rio Chama when he left this world behind. He loved nothing more than the comradery of his friends and fellow boaters sitting around the campfire exchanging stories of the rivers they had run.

Above all else Glen Perry was an advocate for peace. He hated war in all forms and could never see any justification in any of our modern warfare. We pray that he has finally found the peace that he so earnestly sought.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Arvin Ray and Billie Jo Perry. He is survived by his sister Debbie Peterman and husband Paul, niece Paula Peterman Parks, nephew Austin Peterman and many cousins and lifelong friends.

A celebration of Glen’s life will be announced at a later date.