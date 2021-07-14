Obituary

Edwina D. Wilcox

By Big Bend Sentinel

July 14, 2021 1129 AM

Edwina D. Wilcox, 100, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She was born on October 8, 1920, to Cinderela Martinez and Juan E. Dominguez.

Edwina is survived by son Charlie Frank Wilcox, son William John Wilcox, daughter Lyra Mae Wilcox Duran, and daughter Rose Wilcox.

Edwina was preceded in death by father Juan E. Dominguez and mother Cinderela Martinez, brother Fidel Dominguez, brother Ruben Dominguez, brother Manuel Dominguez, brother Abel Dominguez, sister Elodia Sotelo, sister Nora Pallanez, stepmother Ester Dominguez, daughter Cinderela Wilcox, and brother-in-law Joe G. Wilcox.

Mrs. Wilcox also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren to cherish her memory.

A vigil for Edwina was held July 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa and a funeral mass followed with a burial at Cementerio De La Merced in Marfa.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hillcrestfuneralhomeeast.com for the Wilcox family.

