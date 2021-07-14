Jeff Davis lifts burn ban but Presidio and Brewster bans remain in effect

By Big Bend Sentinel

FORT DAVIS – At Monday’s meeting, the Jeff Davis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a measure to lift the burn ban throughout the county. The decision comes as the many parts of West Texas have seen increased rainfall in the past month.

County Judge Curtis Evans said that a number of residents had reached out to him about bringing the ban to an end. That said, parts of Jeff Davis are still under a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Jeff Davis Fire Marshal Roy Hurley said he approved the measure, but also wanted to remind residents about the rules to follow when conducting an outdoor burn. Hurley said, “Even though we lifted the ban, if a neighbor complains about the smoke or the fire, we have to shut it down.” He also said that if you are planning on burning anything, you should get approval from your neighbors in advance.

Over in Presidio County, Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Mitshke recommended another 90-day burn ban extension in court on Wednesday. Commissioners agreed unanimously in a vote, with Commissioner Buddy Knight saying, “I know it’s been raining around here some, but I hate to say this, we’re not totally out of this [drought.]”

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Presidio County is either under a moderate or severe drought still. Brewster County’s burn ban also remains in effect, according to the county’s local burn-prohibition order.

According to the Fort Stockton Pioneer, Pecos County is also no longer under a burn ban.