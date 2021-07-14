Marfa Live Arts announces playwriting contest winners 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA––In the hopes of inspiring creativity and making work, the Marfa Live Arts Short Playwriting Contest was recently held for all Presidio County and Ojinaga residents. After much deliberation by a jury of professional playwrights, Marfa Live Arts is thrilled to announce the winners of the Short Playwriting Contest. The top three winners receive cash prizes of $500, $250 and $100 respectively, and the grand prize play will be produced into a Radio Play in the Time of Corona to air on regional radio stations. Thank you to everyone who participated and congratulations to the winners.

The Grand Prize Winner is RANCHLAND by Martha Annette Mendoza of Marfa. Jurist Georgina Escobar says, “How do the animals in the desert get news? Why from the mockingbird, of course! We see a scene of a piece of flint recently brought from a cave, a cholla bush and a gaggle of birds. Cartel violence from the perspective of nature makes this piece delectable in its imaginative fervor.” Jurist Raul Garza notes, “Bold and over-seasoned in a good way. Kudos to the writer’s no-hold-barred approach … overall it is distinctive and uncompromised. Bravo!”

2nd Prize is DOBLE NACIONALIDAD by Ramón Vega Navarro of Ojinaga, Chihuahua, México. Jurist Garza says, “Stunning. The writer shares an epic origin myth by weaving together ordinary fragments of the West Texas/Mexico world we know. Lyrical and heartfelt language.” And jurist Diana Burbano adds, “Beautiful storytelling in the best tradition. Talking about the hardship, while praising the good that comes out of it, and ending with joy makes this a very appealing and unusual entry.”

3rd Place is MAMA, PLEASE HOLD ME TIGHTLY AND SAY YOU LOVE ME by Trisha Runyon of Presidio, Texas. Jurist Mónica Sánchez says about Runyon’s piece, “I love the serious and funny examination of what it means to be Black and Brown, to feel suicidal and to need to connect with an older person who might be able to help sort things out. Told with inventiveness and pathos.” Garza adds, “What a natural style and gift for dialogue! The writer transforms heavyweight subject matter into meaningful-but-entertaining conversation.”