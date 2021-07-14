By Big Bend Sentinel

Maria Virginia Hernandez, 90 years young from Presidio, Texas, died on July 7, 2021 in Odessa, Texas. Services will be held at a later date.

She was born in Presidio to Manuel and Andrea Hernandez on February 20, 1931. She attended school in Presidio. She worked at MB Supermarket, Soza’s grocery store, before finishing her employment with Presidio ISD cafeteria.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Moreno from Austin, Texas; sister-in-law Frances Hernandez from Presidio; and several nieces and nephews: Irma Hinojos, Romelia Martinez (Ruben), Elva Hernandez, Sandra Jimenez (Joe), Haydee Greenhill (Steve), Rolando Hernandez (Rosie), Noemi Acosta (Samuel), Rosemary Seabrease (Christopher). She is also survived by several cousins, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Andrea Hernandez; sister Aurora Hinojos; brother Ruben Hernandez; brother-in-law Jesus Hinojos; nephew Jesse Hinojos; and son-in-law Joe Saldana.

Virginia’s daughter wishes to extend her sincere thanks to Nena Baeza for the kindness and loving care she provided to her. Also, the Hernandez family wants to give special thanks to Armando Carrasco and Nena Montemayor for always checking in and watching out for her. Also, to all her other friends and her adopted family from the “Bean Restaurant” for the love, kindness and affection they always gave her. We also want to express our sincere thanks to Hector and Sonia Armendariz (The Bean Restaurant) for catering the meal for after the service.

