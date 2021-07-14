By Big Bend Sentinel

Mary Alice Everett came to West Texas as a college student, attending Sul Ross to obtain her “MRS” degree, as she explained to us. In this she was successful, quickly snagging a long, tall Texas cowboy in the form of James Everett. Jim said he picked her out of the freshman line-up for her long legs and loud laugh. He thought she could handle a feed sack; she liked his Texas drawl and his hat. They tried living in a few other places around the country, but eventually moved to the family ranch north of Valentine and raised three children there until 1989.

Mary worked hard to help support her family, working many jobs including area city offices and school districts, and especially loved her time at Marfa ISD. She also tended home and garden and helped with ranch work and hosting hunters. Her practical mindset, sense of humor and stubborn nature helped her to be successful in all she did. She was particularly well known for her bun-and-bow hairstyle as well and her perfect cinnamon rolls. Jim and Mary Everett had 45 years together and claimed most of them were happy.

Jim has been waiting for Mary on God’s front porch for 12 years, and she peacefully joined him there in June. Their son Dirk and daughters Marsha and Kathleen are still mucking around down here, along with six granddaughters (Kayla, Ashton, Kendra, Audra, Kylee Jo and Gracey), and a great-grandson expected soon.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Valentine Community Church in Valentine, Texas, at 10 a.m.. Instead of flowers, Mary would have appreciated a donation in her memory to the Wounded Warriors Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or the Bloys Camp meeting Association https://www.bloyscampmeeting.org/.