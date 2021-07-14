The Chinati Foundation launches series of free family days in July

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – Calling all tri-county families! Starting Saturday, July 17, the Chinati Foundation invites local families to free workshops at the museum. Occurring from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday mornings on Chinati’s grounds, participants will explore selections from the museum’s collection, engage in artmaking experiences and meet fellow Big Bend residents.

For the first event on July 17, families will consider Donald Judd’s works in concrete and then create their own collage-based paintings in response to them. Led by Chinati educators, participants will think about ideas of shape, composition and space as they experiment with observational painting techniques, color, cutting and pasting.

On July 24, educators will introduce families to Dan Flavin’s untitled (Marfa Project). Upon viewing Flavin’s fluorescent light artworks, participants will work together to make a colorful and playful direct animation film. This workshop will explore concepts of light, motion and transformation.

The July 31 event is all about construction. Families will experience Donald Judd’s 100 untitled works in mill aluminum and consider notions of space, shape and placement. Participants will then work together to build a city out of wood blocks and pieces.

Light snacks and water will be provided to participants. All ages are welcome and young children are encouraged to participate.

Enrollment is limited to 25 total participants per session. Priority will be given to military families, veterans and first-time museum attendees. Please sign up for your workshop of choice by visiting www.chinati.org/july-family-days/.

COVID safety protocols, including masking and respecting social distancing, will be observed.