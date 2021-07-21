News

Congressman Tony Gonzales secures funds for Archaeology, Anthropology and Cultural Research Center at Sul Ross State University

By Big Bend Sentinel

July 21, 2021 1257 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) secured $1 million in funding for the Archaeology, Anthropology and Cultural Research Center at Sul Ross State University in the FY2022 Labor and Health and Human Services Appropriations bill.

The funding will be used to expand efforts to research and preserve areas of historical significance in the Chihuahuan Desert.

“These funds will go towards preserving and researching the rich cultural and historical impact Native Americans played on both my district and Texas’ history,” said Gonzales in a press release.

 

 

