By Big Bend Sentinel

On Friday, July 16, 2021, Rudy Rojo Salcido of Marfa, a man with the biggest heart and love for his whole family, closed his eyes to his earthly home and opened them to his heavenly home. He was 52.

Rudy was born on February 4, 1969, to Esau Salcido and Herminia (Rojo) Salcido in Alpine, Texas.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was prayed on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, with Mass of Christian Burial following at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Pablo Matta serving as funeral celebrant. Burial followed at El Merced Cemetery in Marfa, Texas.

Serving as pallbearers were Timmy Guillen, Chuck Simpson, Rico Roman, Jason Salcido, Geronimo Salcido and Harvey Salcido. Honorary pallbearers were Carlos Salcido, Joe Salcido, Roberto Salcido, Armando Valerio and Charlie Granado.

Rudy was a devoted family man. He was so in love with the love of his life, Hilda Valerio, as well as his daughter, stepdaughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, his nieces and nephews.

Rudy worked for many local ranche, most recently working for the Clay Evans ranch. He was a hardworking man, a devoted family man and loved his family so much. He was very easy going, a good brother and a true working cowboy. He was very much a homebody and loved to be in the Jeff Davis, Presidio and Brewster counties.

In his spare time, while not working, Rudy enjoyed time with his family, playing with his grandchildren and watching his favorite TV shows: Bonanza, The Andy Griffith Show, Gunsmoke and Yellow Stone.

Preceding Roy in death were his parents, Esau Salcido and Herminia Rojo, and one brother, Isaac Salcido.

Those left to cherish and honor the memory of Rudy is his wife of 13 years, Hilda Valerio; daughter Amanda “Mandy” Marquez; stepdaughters Rita Marquez and husband Chuck Simpson, and Lucy Guillen and husband Timmy; brothers Carlos Salcido, Joe Salcido and wife Letty, and Roberto Salcido and wife Rosie; sisters Dorothy Lopez and husband Domingo, Mary Chavez and husband Eugenio, Velma Salcido and husband Joe Prieto, and Silvestra Salcido; step-grandchildren Mathayos Guillen, Esmeralda Guillen, Elena Guillen, Jacob Simpson and Brayden Simpson; numerous nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews and many friends.

