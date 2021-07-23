New COVID cases reported in Presidio County

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO COUNTY –– There are currently an estimated three active COVID cases in Presidio County at print time on Wednesday, according to the Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard. The last time there was an active case in Presidio County was on June 23 of this year, according to the same data.

The coronavirus-test positivity rate has been on the rise throughout Texas in recent weeks, according to the state’s data. Many experts believe that the highly contagious delta variant of the virus is to blame for this new surge.

DSHS said that the delta variant has been hitting those who are not vaccinated the hardest, which has led to an increase in new cases. In Presidio County, 88 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. For residents 65 years or older, despite being more vulnerable to the disease, the vaccination rate drops to 82 percent.

Healthcare providers at the Preventative Care Health Services clinic in Marfa are providing COVID-19 testing for those exhibiting symptoms, and the Marfa Clinic has tests available by appointment for those with symptoms or recent contact with someone with COVID-19.