By Big Bend Sentinel

Corina Ortiz left us to be with Jesus July 24, 2021. She was born on January 31, 1955, in Marfa, Texas, to Maximo Villarreal and Estella Dominguez.

Corina is preceded in death by her parents, Maximo and Estella; brothers Max Villarreal and Armando Villarreal; sisters Nancy Villarreal, Nora Hughes and Rosalinda Aguilar.

Corina is survived by her brothers, Ernest Villarreal and Benjamin Villarreal; sisters Gloria Garcia, Laura Villarreal and Ines Chavez; sons Ruben David Watts-Ortiz of Marfa and William Max Watts-Ortiz of Marfa; daughters Tiffany Aguilar and spouse Freddy Aguilar Jr. of Marfa, Ashley Watts and spouse Larry Serrano of Marfa, Jennifer Rangel and spouse Miguel Rangel of Lubbock; grandchildren Aubrie Aguilar, Noah Aguilar, Nathan Rangel, Jayden Rangel and Ariya Rangel.

A rosary and mass were held on July 28 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa.

Pallbearers for the occasion were Steven Aguilar, Larry Serrano, Freddy Aguilar Jr., Ethan Villanueva, Benjamin Villarreal, Sr. and Ernie Villarreal. Honorary pallbearers included Noah Aguilar, Nathan Rangel, Jayden Rangel, Santos Escarcega and Benjamin John Villarreal.

Corina was an optimistic person and very empathetic, a strong woman of faith who loved her Cokes. She loved her sons and daughters very much. Her passions included making sure everyone was cared for and her Lifetime movies. She was passionate about her job and all of the friends that she had made, delivering them their meals and making sure they were taken care of just like family. She greatly cherished her time by meditating, by praying her rosary and reading her Bible. She loved Lay’s potato chips and Hershey chocolate bars. Though she would never admit to it, she truly loved and enjoyed her animals: Stella, Nora, Tamiko, Fluffy and Dusty.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.heritagefuneralhomeofthebigbend.com