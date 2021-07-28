News

Fatality in Balmorhea State Park pool

By Big Bend Sentinel

July 28, 2021 140 PM

BALMORHEA – A man died in Balmorhea State Park on Sunday in a suspected drowning incident.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said park staff were alerted at 1:30 p.m. that a visitor was unresponsive in the park’s historic pool.

The victim, El Paso resident Daniel Angelest, 57, was pulled from the water, and park visitors and staff performed CPR on the man. EMTs arrived on site and took over, attempting to revive him.

Angelest was taken to nearby Reeves County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The historic West Texas swimming hole only recently reopened to the public at the end of June and has operated at or near capacity each weekend since.

 

