MISD registration moves online

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – Marfa ISD will host a registration roundup for all returning and new students from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, at Robinson Cafeteria.

This year, the district will use a new online system to register all preK through grade 12 students. Computers and staff assistance will be available at the registration site. All families are required to complete registration information online.

New student registration requires a birth certificate, social security card, immunization record, and parent identification card. Returning student registration will require an updated immunization record.

“Instead of parents completing paper packets as they have done in the past, they will use the new online system that is available through the district’s parent portal system,” Marfa Jr. and Sr. High School Principal Allison Scott said.

Parents can also complete the registration online from a home or office computer.

“If your child attended Marfa schools last year, please contact the school to verify that your email is on file with the school before you begin the online registration. The email is used to connect prior information. To verify, call 432-729-5500. Press 1 for high school or 2 for elementary school. If no answer, dial 4 for the administration and ask for Valerie Valerio,” Scott said.

Parents enrolling their students for the first time at Marfa ISD will need to create a new account using the same link at the school’s website The link is on the district’s website – www.marfaisd.com Click on: Explore. Scroll to: Parents. Click on: Ascender Parent Portal.

For returning students, parents/guardians should review and update any information.

The Parent Portal is available in both English and Spanish.