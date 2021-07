By Big Bend Sentinel

Socorro Mediano Chavez, 78, of Marfa, passed away on July 15, 2021, in Marfa, Texas.

A rosary was held on July 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa and funeral services were held on July 23 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Fr. Matta officiating. Burial followed at Cementerio De La Merced in Marfa. Arrangements were by Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.

Socorro Mediano Chavez was born in Ruidosa, Texas, to Enrique and Senorina Chavarria Mediano on December 22, 1942. She married Pedro Chavez.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Pedro Chavez.