August 5: Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

I read with interest what MISD Superintendent Oscar Aguero intends to spend some of the over $1,000,000 on.

Most of what is proposed is well and good. Is any of the “BROAD” proposal going to fix the leaky roof at the high school or repair the seats in the auditorium? I understand the press box roof is in need of repair before someone falls through it or the announcers have it come down on them. While I’m pondering, the school yards look terrible and school starts very soon. The elementary playground is nothing but a sticker patch. Is there no pride anymore?

Just Pondering,

Bernie Kelly

Marfa

—

Dear Editor,

I write this short letter to remember a dear friend, Miss Katherine Lynn Leary. Katie was born on April 23, 1971, in Victoria, Texas. One year ago this week, on August 7, 2020, she died in her home (her casita she called it) at 2:15 p.m.

She was a 1997 graduate of Sul Ross University with a B.S. in range animal science. She worked as a night clerk for the Olympia Hotel in Ft. Davis and the Paisano Hotel here in Marfa. Most recently, she worked in the Soil Conservation Service Center in Marfa. Most will remember Katie for her constant smile and her laugh, her little red Honda Civic hatchback and that she usually wore her blonde hair in a ponytail, streaming out the back of her ball cap. She never met a stranger and had that infectious smile.

Thank you, doctors Katie and John Ray, Rachel Salcido and others for helping to ease her pain and anxiety in those last days. Thank you, JP David Beebe, Deputy Sheriff Mitch Garcia, friends of Katie, for taking care of her in such a thoughtful and gentle way. I just pray that I am as brave and courageous as Katie when my time to depart this life comes.

I loved you and will always think of you, Katie. I finally understood you and your outlook on life.

Harlan Hardy (alias) Carl

Marfa