Dates announced for Marfa Lights Festival

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA –– The Marfa Chamber of Commerce has confirmed the 34th annual Marfa Lights Festival will take place on Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4, with vendors, live music and a parade. This event is free, entirely outdoors, and open to the public.

Marfa lights will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sept. 3, with food and business vendors around the historic Presidio County Courthouse. Live music will begin in the evening with and include a set by DJ Ruben Jurado of El Paso, and a live performance by Sauna from Presidio.

Sept. 4 festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade through downtown Marfa, led by Grand Marshal Genevieve Bassham. Bassham served on the Marfa City Council and was the first Mexican American woman elected mayor of Marfa. She founded the Marfa Food Pantry in 1998, where she currently serves as executive director.

Live music and DJ sets will continue throughout Saturday, culminating in a performance by headliners La Fiebre of Pasadena, Texas, on Saturday night.

More announcements will be made through the Marfa Chamber’s social media and on their website.

The Marfa Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for vendors and parade participants as well as seeking business sponsorships. For more information, please visit marfachamberofcommerce.org or email marfachamberofcommerce@gmail.com.