By Big Bend Sentinel

Mr. Frank Granado Martinez, 77, of Marfa, peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Mr. Martinez was born on October 8, 1943, in Fort Davis, Texas, to Manuel and Josefina Martinez.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on August 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Father Victorino Loresca served as funeral celebrant; burial took place at El Merced Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Isaiah Martinez, Cash Houston, Hector Sanchez, Diego Estrada, Ervey Hernandez and Neil Martinez.

Mr. Martinez was a member of the United States Army and a lifelong educator. He first started teaching in Balmorhea Independent School District, he later taught at St. Mary’s School and finished his career teaching various grades at Marfa Independent School District. He was devoted to his students and to his beloved wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his racehorses.

Mr. Martinez is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Josefina Martinez; his grandparents, Chon and Julia Granado; one son, Jacob Martinez; brothers Moises Martinez, Manuel Martinez, Santiago Martinez, Adan Martinez, Ernesto Martinez, Ronnie Martinez and Adolfo Martinez; and one son-in-law, Richard Houston.

Those left to honor the memory of Mr. Martinez are his beloved wife, Hazel Martinez; daughters Sandra Houston, and Shelby Martinez and husband Rocque Sanchez; sons Ruben Martinez and wife Rosemary Martinez, Mark Martinez and wife Rosie Webster Martinez, Bobby Martinez and wife Amanda, and Isaiah Martinez; sisters Rose Salcido and husband Hooper, and Yolanda Salcido and husband Leroy; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be left at www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.