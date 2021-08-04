Summer reading at Marfa Library concludes Friday 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — All summer long Marfa readers have had their heads in books and their minds in the clouds. Now that temperatures are starting to cool and school is around the corner, the annual Summer Reading program at Marfa Public Library will conclude this Friday. If you’ve been reading all summer, you have one more day to log your reading on ReadSquared to earn Frama gift cards and enter a chance to win the raffles for amazing prizes.

The raffle winners will be announced on Tuesday via Facebook and Instagram @marfalibrary. This year’s prizes include a Le Creuset Dutch oven, Apple AirPods, lava lamp and mini speaker, Power Wheels dune racer and a menagerie of 12 international stuffed animals.

The seven-week program was the inaugural year of “Passport to…” a travel-themed program that began with readers coming to the “Passport Office” in the library to get a polaroid for their passport and pick up their suitcase. Librarians took intrepid readers on a trip around the world by focusing on one country per week including: Australia, Egypt, Peru, Iceland, France and Japan.

At the end of each week, students picked up a series of activity bags for ages 3-11. The bags had fact sheets, word games, souvenirs and treats from that week’s country, such as black lava salt from Iceland and berets from France. Additionally, the library team published weekly online story times and crafts through their social media with over 1400 views.

All elements of the Summer Reading program were free and open to all.