By Big Bend Sentinel

Venita Ruth Childs Dempsey, a long-time Marfa resident, was born on December 22, 1930, in Limestone County, Texas, not far from Waco. The second of six children born to her parents, she was the daughter of Cecil C. Childs and Grace Elizabeth McCutchen Childs. Her siblings –– all of Texas –– were Dorothy Elizabeth, Benny Eugene, Goldie Olene, Aubrey Glen and Carlos Erwin, and half-sister, Charlene.

Venita passed from this life into her eternal home in Heaven on June 21, 2021, at the age of 90 in Covington, Washington, near Seattle. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Dorothy; and her brother Aubrey; as well as her husband, Stanley J. Dempsey; her son, Stanley James Dempsey Jr.; and her grandson, Robert James Tipton. She is survived by her children Gene Dempsey, of Maple Valley, Washington; Martha Tipton of El Paso, Texas; Mary Dempsey of Covington; Ginger Rodriquez of San Diego, California; and Bob Dempsey of Pleasant View, Utah. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.