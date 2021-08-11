By Big Bend Sentinel

James “Jimmy” Dean Stains joined his mom with the Lord on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Universal City, Texas, at the age of 46. He was born at Hahn Air Force Base, Germany, on June 3, 1975, to Rick and the late Lillian Maude Stains. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1993 where he was the Battalion Commander of the ROTC, then went on to attend McMurry University in Abilene. Jimmy worked for Western National Bank as an assistant vice president of data processing for 10 years, American Lenders as a vice president of marketing for 8 years, Green Tree Servicing as a collector for 2 years, and spent the last 6 years managing and operating an Avis Car Rental Dealership which he co-owned with his dad. Jimmy never met a stranger and loved to play poker, tell jokes, share memes, and root for his beloved Cleveland Browns. He had a smile and laugh that lit up the room. Jimmy spent most of his free time calling his friends and family and spoiling the loves of his life: Jayce, John and Lily.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ivory and Lula May Wescott, and John and Esther Stains; his mother, Lillian Maude Stains; and nephews Caleb James Aguero and Joshua Aguero.

Survivors are his father: Rick Stains and fiancé Bonnie Bittle of Cibolo, Texas; sister Cheri and husband Oscar Aguero and children Christopher, John and Lily of Marfa, Texas; brother Wally and Christi Stains of Universal City, Texas; nephew Jayce Stains and girlfriend Evelyn Boll of Huntsville, Texas; Bonnie’s children who treated him like their big brother –– James Bittle of Smiley, Texas; Sabrina Pavlock of Goochland, Virginia; Annette Bohall of Randolph, New York; Lisa Bender of New Braunfels, Texas; Michelle Bittle of Cibolo, Texas; and Christine Mascarenaz of Live Oak, Texas; and many cousins, family, and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.

Services are pending at this time, please check acreswestfuneral.com for updates.