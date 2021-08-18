By Big Bend Sentinel

Frances Prieto Jimenez, formerly of Marfa, passed away August 13, 2021, in San Antonio. Frances was born in Marfa on October 10, 1935, to Catarino and Maria B. Prieto. She was the oldest of four children. She had two sisters, Yolanda Prieto of Eagle Pass and Olga Church of Marfa.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Manuel “Mel” Prieto; and her husband of 55 years, Jose E. “Lalo” Jimenez. She is survived by her four sons: Jose A. (wife Teresa) of Midland, Oscar (wife Edna) of Alpine, Frank P. (wife Abby) of Midland, and Florencio “Tony” (wife Ruby) of San Antonio. She had four grandsons: Marco Jimenez (wife Chelsey) of Abilene, Oscar Ray Jimenez of Alpine, Michael Xavier Jimenez and King Perez of San Antonio; five granddaughters: Elisha Jimenez-Alpine, Briana McBride Priddy (husband Esteban) of Arlington, Rebecca and McKayla Jimenez of Midland, and Gia Jimenez of San Antonio; two great-grandchildren: Sophia Grace and Chloe Marie Jimenez of Abilene.

Frances married Jose E. “Lalo” Jimenez on December 27, 1958. The young couple made their home in Phoenix, Arizona, where Lalo worked for International Harvester until they moved to Marfa in 1969. After moving to Marfa, they soon opened their business, Jimenez Chevron and Bus Station. The business was a labor of love as the entire family put in long hours. Frances was the bookkeeper and prepared weekly bus reports, U-haul dealer reports and Western Union reports. Frances was a dedicated mother. She enjoyed cooking for her family and showing her granddaughters how to make tortillas. She especially enjoyed having large family gatherings in her home during the holidays.

Although she did not have any daughters, she was blessed to have four daughters-in-law that she loved and adored. These four daughters-in-law also blessed her with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that brought her much joy and wonderful chaos.

While living in Marfa she was a member of St. Mary’s Church. She was a lifelong Catholic who gave thanks and praise to her Lord every day. She was very kindhearted, generous, and always willing to help others. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow services at Merced Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary’s Church, P.O. Box 356, Marfa, TX, 79843.