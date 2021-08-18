Culture

Photos from The Bean grand opening

By Big Bend Sentinel

August 18, 2021 231 PM

Photo by Hannah Gentiles / Hector Armendariz proudly cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the new location for his restaurant, The Bean, as family and friends clap in support. The ribbon cutting commenced the beginning of live music and a street dance thrown in celebration of the new opening. It felt like the entire town was in attendance, and they danced the night away. Live Music was performed by Mariachi Santa Cruz and Roxana Cabello.

Photo by Hannah Gentiles / Mariachi Santa Cruz walks around the crowd performing songs before hitting the stage at the street dance and grand opening for The Bean on Saturday night.

