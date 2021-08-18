Public input wanted at final hazard mitigation workshop today

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO COUNTY — Presidio County residents have one last chance to offer their firsthand insights about the hazards that Presidio County faces, and how the area can respond to those challenges. Today, Thursday, August 19, at 1:30 p.m., residents and local officials will meet for the last time at the USO/Visitors Center in Marfa to finalize their input on the hazard mitigation plan.

Fires, floods and freezes are among the hazards that have lately posed threats to county residents, and every five years, local officials and residents alike are able to talk about those risks and the ways to mitigate them.

When hazards and plans to mitigate them are included in the official document, it opens up opportunities for the county to receive more money to fund mitigation efforts – preventing hazards before they harm residents.

The meeting is open to the general public, said County Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Mitschke. “We’re trying to get as many people with their input, because there may be things they see or are concerned about that we just haven’t thought about, so we’re trying to gather that information and put it in,” he said. “We’re welcoming any comments or suggestions.”