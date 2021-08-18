Trio from SRSU women’s rodeo recognized as 2021 NIRA Scholar Americans

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — Sul Ross State University Rodeo added three to the 2021 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Scholar American list.

Recognized are Hadley Kibbe, Morgan Kessler and Nichole Lake.

The honor is bestowed on NIRA members that have earned points at a 2020-2021 NIRA sanctioned rodeo, been in college for more than one term, earned a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, and have been nominated by their rodeo coach.

Kibbe is a graduate student from Alpine, Texas, and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration. She is 2021 Rodeo Team president and a team captain. Kibbe competes in breakaway roping and goat tying.

Kessler, a senior from Amarillo, Texas, studies psychology. She competes in breakaway roping.

Lake is a graduate student from Polson, Montana, and is also pursuing a Master of Business Administration. She is 2021 Rodeo Team vice president and a team captain. Lake was a College National Finals Rodeo qualifier in 2018 for Cochise College and competes in breakaway roping, goat tying and barrel racing.

All three finished with a 4.0 grade point average and will be returning for the 2021-2022 season.

“Every year we stress the importance of academics and doing well in the classroom,” said Head Rodeo Coach C.J. Aragon. “These three young women have proven to be tough in the arena and in the classroom. We are proud to call them Lobos and we are excited to see what they accomplish this year!”

Both the women’s and men’s rodeo teams start their season September 16-18 in Portales, New Mexico, hosted by Eastern New Mexico University.