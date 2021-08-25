Burger sale on Saturday to benefit Yvonne Zubiate’s cancer treatment

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO — After Yvonne Zubiate received a cancer diagnosis this year, she began undergoing chemotherapy in El Paso every two weeks to fight the illness.

Zubiate is a parent liaison at Presidio ISD’s Lucy Rede Franco Middle School, and when the PISD community heard the news, they began organizing ways to help her.

To assist with the costs of the treatment, the Presidio ISD police are fundraising to cover her medical expenses by hosting a burger sale on Saturday at the PISD Police Department from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets come at the price of an $8 donation and can be purchased at the PISD Police Department office.

“The doctors are very optimistic that she will recover after a few months of intensive treatments as well as surgery,” her family wrote in a GoFundMe fundraising page for Zubiate. “Even though this is the beginning of a long road ahead for our mom and all the family, we continue to remain hopeful for a successful recovery.”