By Big Bend Sentinel

Klementyna L. “Klemie” Bryte, March 27, 1947 ‒ August 8, 2021. Klementyna Bryte passed from this life on Sunday, August 8, after a brief illness.

Klemie was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 27, 1947, to Philomena Bryte. She was adopted by Wayne Bryte when Philomena remarried. Klemie grew up in Essex and Westminster, Maryland. She graduated from St. John’s High School in Westminster and then attended the University of Maryland, College Park, graduating with a degree in English. She married her college sweetheart, Larry Dawson, in 1972; they divorced in 1982.

Having always had a desire to help people, Klemie spent several years as a social worker for the Baltimore City Department of Social Services. She then worked at various places, including the Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene and Public Health, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the Baltimore Gay Paper, before settling into a career as a journal proofreader at Waverly Press and a medical book copy editor at Williams & Wilkins. After leaving Williams & Wilkins, Klemie realized her lifelong dream of moving to the Southwest, settling with her partner Tom Lehr in Marathon, Texas. There she continued editing for various publishers. She also worked at the Marathon Motel, Evans Gallery, Spring Creek Gallery, the Adobe Rose Inn and Front Street Books, and cleaned and managed vacation rental homes. If you stayed at a vacation rental in Marathon and discovered that the pillow cases had been freshly ironed, that was probably Klemie. She also loved feeding the neighbors’ dogs, cats, horses, burros, chickens and reptiles when people needed to leave town. She greeted everyone as a friend and started numerous long-term friendships while working in Marathon’s shops and lodgings.

Klemie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister Leesa Zeiler of Marathon, Texas; brother W. Hollis Bryte of Blountville, Tennessee; brother Mark Bryte and his wife Michelle of Piney Flats, Tennessee; niece Cassandra Davis and her partner Gilbert Chavez of Marathon, Texas; nephew Mark Bryte and his partner Elissa Jacobson and three daughters of Hampstead, Maryland; nephew Michel Conaway of Piney Flats, Tennessee; nephew Matthew Bryte of Bristol, Virginia; niece Ariahna Bryte of Blountville, Tennessee; her longtime partner Tom Lehr of Marathon; and her beloved cats Pootie, Beautiful Carla, Bo Peep and Nina.

Memorial services will be held at a later time.

Remembrances may be shared at www.acreswestfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in her name to animal rescue organizations or those assisting Native Americans.