By Big Bend Sentinel

LITTLEFIELD – The Presidio Lady Devils varsity team attended the Littlefield volleyball tournament on August 20 and 21 this weekend, fighting their way to a second place win in the tournament’s gold bracket.

The Lady Devils played against Permian, Plainview, Lamesa, Plains and Littlefield teams. Alexa Baeza and Alondra Proaño were selected as all-tournament players.