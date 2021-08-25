By Big Bend Sentinel

Leon B. “Shorty” Cash passed away peacefully August 16, 2021, at the age of 75. We mourn the loss of a great man and encourage any and all who knew him to remember his kindness, cheerful smile and compassion.

He is preceded in death by parents Louisa Bullis Najar and Leon Parker Cash Sr., sisters Pauline and Yolanda Cash, and brother Manuel Najar Jr.

Leon is survived by wife Gloria J. Cash. He is survived by and is the loving father of sons Mark Cash (wife Isabel) and Roger Cash, and daughter Norma Trussell (husband Shane). He was the proud grandfather of Derek (wife Flory), Clint (fiancée Amber), Tracy (fiancé Cipriano), Justin, Madison, Cashlyn, Daniella, Daniel, Dalina and David; and great-grandfather of Brayden, A.J., Leon, Logan, Ellie and Kehlani. He is also survived by caring sisters Mary Ella Carrillo, Yvonne Contreras (husband Dana), Carmen Najar, Karen Sarabia (husband Miguel); and brothers Arther Cash (wife Tracy) and Tomas Cash (wife Terrie); and his aunt, Yvonne Guerrero; plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and host of long-time friends.

Pallbearers are Derek and Clint Cash, Justin Trussell, Eric Cash, Joshua Melendez and Rocky Cash.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.