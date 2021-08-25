By Big Bend Sentinel

Mary Salcido Cordero was born into this world on April 29, 1924, to Mario Cruz and Luz Salcido Cruz, and passed from it peacefully on August 17, 2021. Mary was kind, loving, caring, generous and sometimes mischievous with a sharp wit and genuine smile but fiercely independent and steadfast without patience or tolerance for pretense, insincerity or hypocrisy. She was also a deeply spiritual person who believed in the power of prayer and God’s will. She carried a love for sports from her youth, especially baseball and the New York Yankees. Many chapters could be written from the full, interesting and active life she lived, and she had many stories to tell. Preceded in death by her son, Mario, whom she loved so dearly, Mary will be greatly missed by many who knew her and were fortunate enough to have had her in their lives. As per Mary’s wishes, there will not be a public memorial service.

