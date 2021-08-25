Tall City Cross-Country Meet in Midland: Both teams competed great as they opened up the 2021 season 

By Big Bend Sentinel

The varsity boys finished in 3rd place with 3rd place with 112 points. There was a total of 165 runners in the boys race.

Eddie Flores was 4th overall with a time of 17:58.33

Jose Fernandez was 19th with a time of 19:44.61

Edgar Galindo was 21st with a time of 19:50.37

Sebastian Franco was 27th with a time of 20:05.77

Jose Guerrero was 41st with a time of 21:00.51

Jose Dominguez was 42nd with a time of 21:02.19

Cristobal Zuniga was 49th with a time of 21:32.21

Aldo Cortez was 64th with a time of 21:46.89

Maycol Rey was 71st with a time of 21:51.59

James Carrasco was 133rd with a time of 24:55.94

The varsity girls finished in 12th place with 325 points. There were a total of 166 runners in the girls race.

Irlanda Sotelo finished in 51st place with a time of 15:48.35

Sherlyn Herman finished in 57th place with a time of 15:59.17

Ayslin Hermosillo finished in 58th place with a time of 16:00.35

Nohemi Hernandez finished 78th with a time of 16:30.72

Alexa Samaniego was 81st with a time of 16:32.63

Adilene Porras was 83rd with a time of 16:36.63

The next cross country meet will be on Saturday in Wink, Texas. Go Blue Devils!